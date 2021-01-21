Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,277 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,865% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.