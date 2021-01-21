Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,932% compared to the average daily volume of 236 call options.

USFD stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

