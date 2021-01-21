Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,158 call options.

SPI stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

