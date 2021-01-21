Stifel Nicolaus Trims IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Target Price to $7.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

