Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $22.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

EGO stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

