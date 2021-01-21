Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

