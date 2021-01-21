Steven Conine Sells 35,920 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $294.09 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 160.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $15,993,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
