Steven Conine Sells 35,920 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $294.09 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 160.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $15,993,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

