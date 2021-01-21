Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP traded down $18.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,035.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.