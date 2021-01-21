Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,762. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

