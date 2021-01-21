Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

