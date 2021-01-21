Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 970,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 17,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,804. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

