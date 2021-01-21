Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,525,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

