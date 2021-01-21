Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $468.76. 42,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

