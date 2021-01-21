Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $168,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 102,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

