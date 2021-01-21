Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

