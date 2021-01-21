Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

STL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,409. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.