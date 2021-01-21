Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

SCM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

