Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
SCM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on SCM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.