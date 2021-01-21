Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.