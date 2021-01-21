Steem Dollars 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00009775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,454.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.13 or 0.01411999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00587191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00178393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,992,533 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.