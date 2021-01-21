Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.35. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 25,904 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.40% of Steel Connect worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

