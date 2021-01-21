State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

