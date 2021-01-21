State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

