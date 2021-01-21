State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 71.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

