State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 429 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 448.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 507.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 328.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

