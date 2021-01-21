State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,044 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of ArcBest worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

