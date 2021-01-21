State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,217 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

