State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Archrock worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

