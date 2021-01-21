State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 356.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $479.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $487.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.19.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

