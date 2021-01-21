State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

FCF opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.