State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,065.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,729 shares of company stock worth $4,769,811. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

