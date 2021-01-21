State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

