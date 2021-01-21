State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Raven Industries worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVN opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

