Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,527,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

