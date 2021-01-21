Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$44.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.24. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$44.85.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

