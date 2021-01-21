Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.02

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.02 and last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 478719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$593.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

