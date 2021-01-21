Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 488.43 ($6.38).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.44. The company has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 698.60 ($9.13).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

