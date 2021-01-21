Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 488.43 ($6.38).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 475.30 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.44. The company has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 698.60 ($9.13).

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

