Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $315,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,562 shares of company stock worth $12,843,665. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $219.80 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.94.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

