Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $79.00

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.00, but opened at $76.40. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 374,262 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Get Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.95. The company has a market capitalization of £429.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20). Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,000 over the last quarter.

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.