STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.