SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

SSNC traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 1,502,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,011. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,907,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

