SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
SSNC traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 1,502,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,011. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,907,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
