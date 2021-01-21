Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $71.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 2283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,232 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,873 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $12,133,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

