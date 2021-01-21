SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $101.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 501,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.