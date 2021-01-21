Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 538 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40.

On Monday, November 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $172.66 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

