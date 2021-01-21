Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 256.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a report on Monday.
Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.94. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.
About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
