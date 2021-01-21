Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 256.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.94. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.

In other news, insider Paula Bell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders have bought a total of 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,170 in the last ninety days.

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

