Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.