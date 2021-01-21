SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $10.77. 11,562,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 3,125,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

