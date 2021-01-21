Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.60 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

