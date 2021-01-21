Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 90,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.