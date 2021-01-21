SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

SPLB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

