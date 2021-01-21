Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 19,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

